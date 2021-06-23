Cancel
New York City, NY

Prabal Gurung’s New Collection Is A Look Back At The Y2K Party Scene

By Frances Solá-Santiago
Refinery29
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of New York Fashion Week’s quintessential designers, Prabal Gurung sure is happy New York City is back in action this summer. On Wednesday, the designer unveiled his Resort 2022 collection, offering party dresses reminiscent of the early 2000s that are sure to transport millennials to their senior proms (in the best way possible). All looks were photographed on the streets of New York City’s Chinatown, a nod to Gurung’s early days as a designer, when he lived in the neighborhood.

