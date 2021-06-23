Prabal Gurung’s New Collection Is A Look Back At The Y2K Party Scene

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. R&B duo Chole x Halle are proving that sexy and comfy can go hand in hand with their new Victoria’s Secret PINK collection. The collection is made of loungewear, activewear, intimates, and accessories. The sisters hand-picked each of the items in the collection just for fans who enjoy lounging around the house while still feeling cute and comfortable. As longtime fans of the brand, the sisters are excited to put their own leisurewear and made the announcement on of the new collection on Instagram. “We’re so excited to show off our favorite @VSPINK styles – we hand-picked these cute and comfy ‘fits, just for you!” the sisters said on their joint account.