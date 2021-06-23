Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Home of World War II Codebreaker Alan Turing Hits the Market on What Would Be His Birthday

By Liz Lucking
mansionglobal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe home of the British computer scientist and wartime code breaker Alan Turing, who debuted Wednesday on the back of the newly designed £50 note on what would have been his 109th birthday, has just hit the market. Set in Wilmslow, Cheshire, a roughly 30-minute drive south of Manchester, the...

www.mansionglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Alan Turing
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Keira Knightley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#British#Copper Folly#Savills#Victorian#Nazi#Academy Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Country
Germany
News Break
World War II
Related
U.K.The Independent

Alan Turing £50 banknote arrives at Post Office near where codebreaker worked

The new £50 banknote celebrating Alan Turing has arrived at a Post Office near where the Second World War hero carried out his codebreaking work at Bletchley Park. The Bank of England banknote entered circulation on Wednesday. Ahmed Butt, postmaster for Bletchley Post Office in Buckinghamshire said: “Many of my...
Entertainment985theriver.com

Britain’s spy agency honours codebreaker Turing in giant artwork

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has installed a giant multicoloured artwork to celebrate codebreaker and mathemetician Alan Turing, who helped turn the tide of World War Two against Nazi Germany but was persecuted for being gay. The 10-metre (33-ft) by 10-metre artwork in the centre of the agency’s...
Germanytribuneledgernews.com

Revisiting 'The Imitation Game' on Alan Turing's birthday

Jun. 22—Born June 23, 1912, legendary English mathematician, computer scientist and cryptanalyst Alan Turing is best-known today for successfully cracking "the Enigma code," a sophisticated cipher used to encrypt internal communications between military officials in Nazi Germany. Based on "Alan Turing: The Enigma," Andrew Hodges' 1983 biography, "The Imitation Game"...
EconomyBBC

New Alan Turing £50 note enters circulation

The Bank of England's newly-designed £50 note featuring the portrait of Alan Turing has entered circulation. The release date coincides with what would have been the computer pioneer and wartime codebreaker's birthday. It means the Bank's entire collection of currently-printed banknotes is made of plastic for the first time. Paper...
WorldPosted by
WGN TV

Princess Diana’s fans mark her 60th birthday

LONDON (AP) — Most people wouldn’t volunteer to walk through a minefield. Princess Diana did it twice. On Jan. 15, 1997, Diana walked gingerly down a narrow path cleared through an Angolan minefield, wearing a protective visor and flak jacket emblazoned with the name of The HALO Trust, a group devoted to removing mines from former war zones. When she realized some of the photographers accompanying her didn’t get the shot, she turned around and did it again.
Military19fortyfive.com

Why Japan Lost World War II At Pearl Harbor

The old proverb “for want of a nail” serves as the basis for many “what if” scenarios, notably where one small moment can have unseen consequences. In the case of the history of the Second World War, a question is asked as to how Imperial Japan could have won the conflict and in many ways, it could come down to the want of a nail.
WorldBBC

Alan Turing: Bust unveiled at Sherborne School

A bronze bust of Alan Turing has been unveiled at his former school. The sculpture of the computer pioneer and wartime codebreaker now stands on a plinth in the grounds of Sherborne School in Sherborne, Dorset. It comes after local resident Kathryn Ballisat, inspired by Turing's story and connection to...
Museumsthetravelmagazine.net

5 places to discover England’s World War II history

Follow in the footsteps of history and hike along the Liberation Route Trail in England, learning about Great Britain’s role in World War II. Be sure to stop at these museums and historical buildings along the way and learn about Europe’s liberation from occupation during the conflict and its long-lasting consequences and history.
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

How World War II began for the USSR

On June 22, 1941, most Soviet citizens were confident that the Red Army would defeat the Nazis in a matter of months. However, disillusionment set in very quickly. "Our troops' offensive seemed to come as a complete tactical surprise to the enemy on the entire front. The border bridges across the Bug and other rivers were seized everywhere without a fight and no damage. The total unexpectedness of our attack was evidenced by the fact that the units in the barracks were caught unawares, planes were on the airfields covered with tarpaulins, and the vanguard elements attacked by our troops had to ask the command for instructions..." This is how the chief of the General Staff of the German Ground Forces, Franz Halder, described the Wehrmacht's invasion of the Soviet Union in the early morning of June 22, 1941, in his diary.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Mental_Floss

When World War II Rationing Created a Black Market for Meat

Plenty of consumer products have been trafficked on the black market, from cigarettes to Tickle Me Elmo to Pop Rocks. Relatively few require refrigeration. But when the United States was in the throes of World War II in the early 1940s, Pittsburgh and other areas were struggling with a new category of illegal trade—illicit cuts of meat.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Spotted in London Before Reuniting With Family at Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling: Photo

He’s back! Prince Harry was spotted in England before he joins other members of the royal family for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue. The Duke of Sussex, 36, was photographed at Kew Gardens in London on Wednesday, June 30, after spending less than one week in quarantine to adhere to the U.K.’s travel guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic. Harry appeared pensive as he sat in the front seat of a black car wearing a crisp button-down shirt.
CelebritiesAntelope Valley Press

Diana’s legacy lingers

LONDON — Most people wouldn’t volunteer to walk through a minefield. Princess Diana did it twice. On Jan. 15, 1997, Diana walked gingerly down a narrow path cleared through an Angolan minefield, wearing a protective visor and flak jacket emblazoned with the name of The HALO Trust, a group devoted to removing mines from former war zones. When she realized some of the photographers accompanying her didn’t get the shot, she turned around and did it again.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Queen Elizabeth Gives Kate Middleton An Epic Honor

British royal family news divulges that Kate Middleton is one of the most popular and admired members of the UK’s royal family. The public have dubbed her the Children’s Princess for her advocacy on early childhood issues and her grace and discretion is often commented on in the media. Queen...
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Statue finally takes root in Princess Diana's beloved sunken garden: Princes William and Harry worked with Kensington Palace team to re-design site of statue unveiling... filling it with glorious scented blooms adored by their mother

A haven of tranquility in bustling London, the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace was one of Princess Diana’s favourite spots for reflection. She would often stop to chat to the head gardener as she returned from her morning jog, complimenting him on the floral displays and sharing a joke. There...
TV Serieswtnzfox43.com

Best British TV shows

From Newcastle Brown Ale to Pink Floyd, Americans love the cultural gifts of the British—but perhaps none so much as British television shows. These series have a long and proven history of offering up some of the most iconic dramas, documentaries, mysteries, and sitcoms. From mind-altering science fiction to political sitcoms to sketch comedies, British TV keeps the bar high for what's considered great TV.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Angela Merkel will visit Queen Elizabeth II to say goodbye to her

The Queen isabel II will be visited at Windsor Castle by the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, as reported by Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the royal family. The meeting will take place as part of a series of trips in which Merkel will say goodbye to other leaders before leaving the Government.