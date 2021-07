Becky Hammon has been making a name for herself as the assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs. Throughout the last few years, head coach Gregg Popovich has put a lot of trust in her and other teams have taken notice. In fact, earlier this season, Hammon became the first woman acting head coach in NBA history as she was tasked with filling in for Pop after he had been ejected in a game against the Lakers. The Spurs players have a great deal of respect for her and it seems like it's only a matter of time before she gets her own head coaching role.