Falcons offensive line battles with Kynan Forney: The Falcoholic Live, Ep148
Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to episode 148 of The Falcoholic Live! The crew returns with a special guest and friend of the show—former Falcons offensive lineman Kynan Forney—to break down the biggest upcoming training camp battles on the offense. Naturally, we focus most of our attention on the open competitions at center and left guard before taking a look at the rest of the offense, including WR, TE, RB, and backup QB.www.thefalcoholic.com