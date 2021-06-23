Cancel
Dr. David Agus on His Joy Trigger and Prioritizing Sleep

By Dr. David Agus
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrioritizing my well-being is essential to me, especially since I have a crazy schedule: I’m up most mornings by 3:00 or 3:30 a.m. to be on CBS on the East Coast. I need deep sleep, otherwise I can’t perform. I try to go to bed early, at 8:30 or 9:00 p.m., so that I can get enough sleep. I don’t drink alcohol during the week, I try to stop caffeine by 10 a.m., and I wear blue-light glasses in the evening. We eat dinner so early that we have friends who will eat with us and then go out for a second dinner at 8:30 p.m.!

