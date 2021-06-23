Cancel
Arrow’s Stephen Amell Kicked Off A Flight After An Altercation

By Faith McKay
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arrow star Stephen Amell was kicked off a Delta airlines flight after causing a disturbance by yelling at his wife. Initially, this was a rumor reported by Page Six, which the outlet carefully reported with “allegedly”, but was shortly thereafter confirmed by the actor himself via Twitter. The actor didn’t feel like this was a big deal and found the reporting of it to be odd, saying that it “must be a slow news cycle”. While he kept his confirmation of events brief and said only that his emotions got the better of him, Page Six reported more details that added a lot to the story. The topic quickly became a big one online. The actor was able to book a new flight on Southwest only ten minutes later, so they didn’t suffer many more troubles as they traveled from Austin, Texas to Los Angeles, California.

