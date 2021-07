Ammon Bundy, the rancher who ran an armed occupation of federal land in Oregon in 2016, has announced he's running for governor in Idaho. One person was killed and another was wounded as state and federal authorities arrested Bundy and several others with him, after they had occupied a national wildlife refuge in Oregon for over three weeks. Bundy said he left the militia movement in 2018, citing a backlash for opposing then-President Trump's stance on migrant caravans. He was arrested again in May after failing to attend his trial on charges that he trespassed during the state's legislative session in fall 2019.