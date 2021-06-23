PHOTO: Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Tote All Six Children to Movie Premier Dressed as ‘Baby Bosses’
Big golf clap for Alec Baldwin and his marketing for his new movie, Boss Baby: Family Business. Get this: the actor and his wife, Hilaria, brought all six of their kids to the movie premiere Tuesday night and dressed them up like baby bosses. It’s just too cute. The Baldwins dressed in black suits, white shirts, and dark silk ties and all walked the red carpet together. A couple of the boys also sported classic Aviator sunglasses. Hilaria changed up her look a bit, loosening the tie and sporting sharp-toed stilettos. Baby Lucia also sported a black bow headband. You can’t all be matchy, matchy without looking contrived.outsider.com