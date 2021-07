Frank Reagan deals with a lot on “Blue Bloods.” But actor Tom Selleck once revealed what his character’s “real dilemma” is on the show. Anyone who watches “Blue Bloods” knows that the Reagan family lives by the rank and file. They do what they feel they need to do for their jobs, even if it’s not what their fellow family members feel they should be doing. While watching Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan work as NYPD Police Commissioner, you’d think he was born for the job. And that may have been true. But that doesn’t mean Frank wanted the job. In fact, during an interview in 2020 Tom Selleck talked about the way his character deeply wished he could be back on the street as a “cop’s cop.”