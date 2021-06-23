Flood Warning issued for Clinch, Echols, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clinch; Echols; Ware The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Clinch County in southeastern Georgia East Central Echols County in southeastern Georgia South Central Ware County in southeastern Georgia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 525 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Another thunderstorm is tracking over an area that has already received between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fargo. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.