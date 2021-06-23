Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana woman receives probation in first Capitol riot sentence

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first of nearly 500 defendants to be sentenced for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and she avoided time behind bars. Anna Morgan Lloyd, of Bloomfield, was ordered by a federal judge to serve three years of probation, perform 120 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution after admitting to entering the Capitol. She pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge under a deal with prosecutors.

