The chengdu tianfu international airport (TFY) in china was officially inaugurated with a sichuan airlines flight to beijing taking off the runway. located 50 kilometers from downtown chengdu, the airport has an initial capacity of 60 million passengers per year, and has made chengdu the third chinese city to have two international airports, following shanghai and beijing. designed in collaboration by the china southwest architectural design and research institute, the china airport construction group corporation and french architecture practice ADP ingenierie, the airport had a total cost of 70 billion chinese yuan (USD $10.8 billion).