Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Things That Only a Victorian Would Understand

By jpinthemorning
Posted by 
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One thing love to do is relive Victoria Nostalgia. I keep seeing articles showcasing things you hear in Texas that only Texans would understand. Which are great articles, but I thought why not make this story more local? I mean stuff that only that Victorians understand. I mean the telephone number 575-2311 means absolutely nothing to anyone except a Victorian. Where was/is 'under the hill'? What about an actual person getting into a fight with a mechanical gorilla? If you are from Victoria you get all three of these references. Take a trip down memory lane and check out some great references that only Victorians will understand. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY.

classicrock1069.com
Community Policy
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Victoria, TX
515
Followers
2K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

KLUB 106.9 The Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1069.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Victoria, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victorians#Restaurants#Temperature#Texans#Mexican#Casa Ole#Victorian S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Seafood
Related
Victoria, TXPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Where Would Your Favorite Cartoon Character Hang Out in Victoria?

What would life be without cartoons? We all grew up watching them, and some of us cool kids still do. Where would we be without the bickering of Dexter and Deedee; fighting to get his sister out of his way too scientific place in the house that doesn't look nearly big enough for a massive laboratory like his; or the everyday shenanigans of Peter Griffin who just can't seem to go a single day without getting into trouble or causing some sort of scene?
Victoria, TXPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Main Street Program is a Main Street America Affiliate

I have always believed that downtown Victoria is really underappreciated. Not only do we have one of the most beautiful Texas courthouses, but a lot of building facades have also kept their original look. Which gives downtown Victoria a truly nostalgic feel. I would like to send a shout-out to The Victoria Main Street Program for doing a fabulous job with downtown revitalization and promotions and others have taken notice as well.
KidsEsquire

27 Things '60s Kids Did That Would Horrify Us Now

It's pretty much a miracle that any of us survived childhood in the 1960s! Parents exposed kids to secondhand smoke and let them run wild in the streets. Sugar was in everything and hazards lurked everywhere. Given today's hands-on style of parenting, it's hard to believe some of the things that were "normal" for kids in the '60s.
Family Relationships1051thebounce.com

There Are Some Things Only a Dad Can Teach Us!

More often than not, Father really does know best!. Not only can Dad provide a sense of safety and stability, but he can also guide them through important life challenges just by being a loving role model. Children watch what their dads do every day. They see how he acts...
Restaurantssportswar.com

Subway's are excellent, that's about the only thing there that is

There are only a handful of things on the planet that taste better than ... -- vt90 06/22/2021 12:21PM. Subway's are excellent, that's about the only thing there that is ** -- HokieDan95 06/22/2021 1:31PM. Except the subject line. If you don't like oatmeal raisin cookies -- PhotoHokieNC 06/22/2021 3:22PM.
Musickulturehub.com

To Enjoy is the Only Thing: Maple Glider’s debut LP

Solo artist Tori Zietsch, aka Maple Glider, embodies her musical passion with her debut LP, To Enjoy is the Only Thing. The Melbourne singer-songwriter only started releasing music last year with her track “As Tradition.”. But she has since attracted over 100,000 fans from around the world. With already over...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

To Enjoy Is the Only Thing

Tori Zeitsch’s music aches with loss. The threadbare folk the Melbourne-based singer and songwriter makes as Maple Glider is skeletal in the most literal sense—absent of flesh, only intermittently lively, spare by necessity rather than choice. Her debut album, To Enjoy Is the Only Thing, conveys the hollow ache of being alone, the way loss wastes away at one’s very being. Early on in the record, she sings, plaintively: “I’ve served coffee in five different cities now.” Although she delivers the line with a smile—as an aside to a friend with whom she’s fallen out—it’s a vivid, visceral depiction of loneliness.
Retailwashingtonnewsday.com

Only a Scouser can get away with these 19 things.

Only a Scouser can get away with these 19 things. Nothing beats a Scouser, from our colorful personalities to our deep money. However, there are some things we do or say that we simply cannot explain. These behaviors are frequently passed down from our friends and family, and they have...
MoviesPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Cue the Theme Song, Jaws is Back On the Water

Cue the Theme Song... Jaws is Back... On the water. Notice I didn't write ' In the water' but back to that in a second. How old were you when you first saw the movie Jaws?. Maybe it's because I first watched the movie Jaws when I was only five years old, but Jaws legit traumatized me for LIFE.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

I Can’t CONVEY How Excited I am About Kuri Sushi In San Antonio

Heaven on earth for me is sushi on a conveyor belt. I know I am not alone when I say, I love sushi. Did you know there are now over 4,000 sushi restaurants in the US? You guessed it, sushi is one of the fastest-growing international foods in the world, and with news of it being served on conveyor belts in San Antonio now, we can all get our fill of this delicious Japanese cuisine and then some!
TravelPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Roger Daltrey Cancels U.S. Solo Tour Due to Travel ‘Uncertainty’

The Who singer Roger Daltrey has canceled a U.S. solo tour planned for August and September. "When I booked these shows several months ago, I was confident that things would be back to normal by August, but due to the uncertainty of the current travel situation and the challenges for a [U.K.] act to be able to perform in the [U.S.], I have reluctantly decided to cancel the shows," Daltrey wrote on Facebook.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Love is Love Always with Teneral Cellars

Entertainment· Food· Lifestyle· Single Mom Life. The beauty of love is that it is universal. It’s enduring and beautiful. It is also the center of the business for Teneral Cellars. Aside from creating elevated wines with California roots, Teneral Cellars prides itself on creating an avenue for growth, hope, pleasure and conversation.
Mason, TXHill Country Passport

Love the Color - Bridget Langdale

Bridget Langdale has taught art classes in Mason for many years. Pictured above with Bridget (center) are two of her longtime students, Elizabeth Whitworth (left) and Briley Lehmberg. School is out – now what? Youngsters so look forward to summer vacation after a long school year, but how many of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
AnimalsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

How to love the bear’s world

Last spring, at the height of some of the most anxiety-ridden moments of the pandemic, my father read a poem to me over the phone. He’s 89 this year, and while he’s vibrant and healthy I don’t take for granted any opportunity to hear his voice — especially when he’s reciting a poem.