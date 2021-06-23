Cancel
Reynolds Confident Iowa Supreme Court Will Uphold Abortion Waiting Period

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
(Des Moines, IA)  —  Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s “confident” the new majority on Iowa’s Supreme Court will overturn a 2018 ruling that upheld abortion rights.  The court ruled a 72-hour waiting period for an abortion violated the due process and equal protection clauses of Iowa’s constitution, but in the three and a half years since that ruling, Reynolds has appointed four of the court’s seven members.  She is appealing this week’s district court decision that a 24-hour waiting period for abortions is unconstitutional.  Reynold said today (Wednesday), ” I absolutely don’t agree with that decision and that’s what the process is for and so we will be appealing that decision.”  Reynolds added, “we’re pretty confident that we can get the outcome that we’re looking for.”  Some Republicans are hoping the legal dispute over a 24-hour waiting period for abortions in Iowa could be appealed all the way to the U-S Supreme Court and be the means by which Roe v Wade is overturned.

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s New Gun Permit Law Takes Effect July 1st

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowans no longer have to get a permit to purchase or carry a handgun under a new state law that takes effect today (Thursday). You still have to undergo a background check to buy a gun from a federally-licensed dealer. Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson says he’s concerned some Iowans will mistake the new law to mean that everyone is allowed to carry a handgun. He says people who have been convicted of domestic violence, a felony or been adjudicated mentally ill are prohibited from carrying a weapon. The new state law makes it legal for Iowans to conduct private gun sales without permits or background checks, but they could be charged with a felony if they sell a gun to someone they know or should know is prohibited from having a gun. Thompson, who is the president of the Iowa Sheriffs’ and Deputies’ Association, says he hopes Iowans will continue to apply for permits through their sheriff’s office even though it’s now optional.
Western Iowa Today

Court overturns gay bias verdict against ex-Iowa governor

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad did not illegally discriminate or retaliate against a gay state official — overturning a landmark $1.5 million jury verdict. The court on Wednesday found a lack of evidence to show Branstad, a former U.S. ambassador to China, discriminated against then-Iowa Workers’ Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey because of his sexual orientation. Godfrey was widely known as openly gay, but justices say there is no proof Branstad was aware of Godfrey’s sexual orientation before asking him to resign and slashing his salary when Godfrey refused. The ruling overturned a 2019 verdict that found Branstad, a Republican, violated the Iowa Civil Rights Act. Jurors had awarded Godfrey, a Democrat, $1.5 million in damages.
Western Iowa Today

Governor Issues Disaster Declaration for 2 SE Iowa Counties

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Davis and Van Buren counties. The action by the governor comes in response to severe weather that started June 24th and continues to impact the area. The proclamation opens the door for state resources to be used to help the area respond to and recover from the storm damage. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant and the Disaster Case Management programs have been activated for qualifying residents.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Woman Sentenced To Prison For Damaging Oil Pipeline Equipment

(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for damaging oil pipeline equipment and setting fires. The federal judge also ordered 39-year-old Jessica Rae Reznicek to pay more than three million dollars in restitution. The co-defendant in the case, Ruby Montoya, will be sentenced at a later date. The Des Moines women damaged valves and set fire to construction equipment along the pipeline that crosses Iowa and three other states from 2016 to 2017. The two released a statement before their arrest admitting the vandalism.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa May Find Out What The Fourth Of July Is Like Without Fireworks

(Des Moines, IA) — Nobody wants it, but some parts of Iowa may find out what the Fourth of July is like without fireworks. National distributors are reporting a shortage due to shipping delays from China. One Iowa supplier says he was able to stay ahead of the problem by ordering in bulk following last year. Even if your favorite fireworks stand has the products you want, get ready to pay a little more. Prices have been pushed higher while the demand is outpacing the supply.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s First African-American Woman Mayor Dies in Clinton

(Clinton, IA) — Folks in the Clinton area are mourning the loss of Iowa’s first female African-American mayor. LaMetta Wynn was elected mayor of Clinton in 1995 and recently died at age 87. Wynn served on the Clinton School Board for 12 years before being elected mayor of Clinton in three straight elections. She was recognized in Iowa and across the U-S and attracted interviews for her place in Iowa history. Three Iowa governors also appointed Wynne to state commissions. There’s a funeral for Wynn Friday in Clinton.
Western Iowa Today

Supreme Court Finds Casey’s Complied With Law, But 2 Workers Wrongly Terminated

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has found that Casey’s General Stores largely complied with state law, but two of the four people it fired were wrongly terminated. The convenience store chain’s employee drug testing program was being challenged. The suit was filed by four former workers who had been employed at the company’s Ankeny warehouse. Three of the four failed a random drug test and the other wasn’t able to provide a sufficient sample for testing. The four challenged their terminations in court.
Western Iowa Today

State Auditor’s Office Finds nearly $20K In Improper Financial Transactions

(Des Moines, IA) — A special investigation requested by the Des Moines Public School District has turned up almost 20 thousand dollars in improper financial transactions by a former teacher. The Iowa State Auditor’s Office report was released Wednesday. It found former horticulture teacher Craig Nelson made more than 18 thousand dollars in payments to his wife and used almost 14 hundred dollars in Menard’s rebates for personal purposes. District officials say Nelson was fired in April.
Western Iowa Today

Adams County EMA Director explains new version Alert Iowa

(Corning) The State of Iowa’s initial Emergency Alert Notification System will go out of date by the end of the day on Wednesday, June 30th. User flexibility is one of the main differences from the original Alert Iowa to the new one. Adams County Emergency Management Director Bill Lyddon encourages individuals to sign up for the new alert system. It is up and running now and will be the exclusive notification system beginning on Thursday. “You can go in there and set up an account to choose which alerts you want. You can also go back in and change those in any what that you want to.”