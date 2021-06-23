Fatal Fire Under Investigation Near Batavia in Southeast Iowa
(Batavia, IA) — Investigators in southeast Iowa are trying to determine the cause of a fire that left a man dead near Batavia. Jefferson County authorities say a good Samaritan reported the house on fire Tuesday morning. The structure was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Sixty-six-year-old David Headley was found dead inside the burned-out home. Firefighters recovered several dogs at the scene. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office is doing an autopsy on Headley to determine the official cause of death.