Iowa State

Fatal Fire Under Investigation Near Batavia in Southeast Iowa

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Batavia, IA) — Investigators in southeast Iowa are trying to determine the cause of a fire that left a man dead near Batavia. Jefferson County authorities say a good Samaritan reported the house on fire Tuesday morning. The structure was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Sixty-six-year-old David Headley was found dead inside the burned-out home. Firefighters recovered several dogs at the scene. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office is doing an autopsy on Headley to determine the official cause of death.

