How Charlotte FC is serving local communities through soccer

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor Austin Commercial has completed Q2 Stadium, the new, 20,500-seat soccer stadium for Austin FC, the city’s new Major League Soccer team that will host its first match in the 465,000-square-foot venue on June 19. The Austin City Council originally approved the development of the stadium, which is situated on a 24-acre site on the city’s north side, in August 2018. Designed by Gensler and owned by Precourt Sports Ventures, the stadium features an outdoor amphitheater and stage for live music, a beer hall with local food and beverage options, large video screens for parties and retail merchandise stores. St. David’s Performance Center, the team’s 29,000-square-foot training facility that was also designed by Gensler, opened this spring and features four full-sized and one half-sized fields, including a community field with seating for 1,000 spectators.