The Salem County Improvement Authority Solid Waste Division recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to showcase the landfill’s current major projects. “These projects significantly improve the operations at the landfill for both its near future (cell 10) and throughout its remaining life (EGC and gas collection),” said authority Chairman Cordy Taylor. “The completion of any one of these projects in a calendar year is a major achievement. Having all three projects completed simultaneously is truly a monumental accomplishment.