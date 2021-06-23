Cancel
Video Games

How To Play Call Of Duty Warzone Without Putting Many Efforts In The Game?

bigeasymagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne name that every game lover can never forget in their entire lifetime is the name of the game Call of Duty. Yes, it is one of the successfully running games that is being played by many people over a period of time and being regardless of their year of launch, the game is still played by millions of players every day. It is mainly because people working in the direction of the game are making it much better day after another and hence can enjoy the best version of the game without any doubt.

www.bigeasymagazine.com
Related
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Call of Duty Warzone Finally Gets a 120 FPS Mode on PS5

With the start of Season 4, Call of Duty Warzone is now finally available to play in 120 fps mode on the PS5. The information was revealed previously in the patch notes for the new Season Four update. The game will require an HDMI 2.1 cord to play at 120 fps (though some have reported success using an HDMI 2.0 cable as well) and can be applied in the PS5’s system settings. Developers Infinity Ward and Raven Software rolled out 120 fps mode for Xbox Series X|S consoles back in November 2020, over seven months ago.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Where to find Red Doors in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Four

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Four has finally arrived. As always, the season is full of brand new content. New weapons were added into the mix (which players can unlock for free in the new battle pass), there is a new Hijacked themed gulag, and more. Additionally, Season Four added yet another crossover between Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in the form of Red Doors. You’ll now find them located throughout Verdansk ’84. The Red Doors play a role in the Black Ops Cold War story, so it is hardly surprising that they have made themselves at home in Warzone.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is a Special Weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone?

If you are trying to unlock the Nail Gun in either Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Warzone, you may be confused by the unlock challenge. In the base multiplayer game of Black Ops Cold War and for the Warzone battle royale mode, the challenge text states that you must “get 5 Eliminations with Special Weapons in 15 different completed matches.” But which weapons fit under these classifications? The answer is obvious in Black Ops Cold War, but a bit less clear in Warzone.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Call of Duty Warzone Best loadouts | New Season 4 meta loadouts

When you’re heading for the final circle, you need the right equipment for the job. Here are the best Warzone loadouts to propel you to another Call of Duty victory!. There are few more difficult challenges than the intense competition of a twitch-intensive battle royale, and crafting a perfect loadout can make all the difference when it comes to the crunch in Call of Duty Warzone.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Warzone players are dying to a killer door

Call of Duty: Warzone players are falling victim to a killer door. As you can see in the gameplay clip from the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit just below, there's one particular door in the Karst River Salt Mine area of the map which has turned out to be the most lethal thing in the game. It turns out that if you get too close to this one door, it'll immediately put you into a downed state as though you'd been shot in the head with the world's most powerful sniper rifle.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Raven pulls Call of Duty: Warzone's controversial armoured Big Bertha from the game and players hope it never comes back

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 launched yesterday, and with it brought a new vehicle - and the return of an old exploit. Season 4 added a new armored cargo truck to the game - itself a controversial addition due to how strong the vehicle is, particularly in solo battle royale. But it got a lot worse when it soon emerged the truck could be used to turn invisible.
Video GamesKotaku

Call of Duty Warzone Skin Had To Be Nerfed Twice

Originally released as a tier 100 reward for Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season Five Battle Pass, the “Rook” skin for Operator Roze effectively turned the Shadow Company member into an actual shadow, capable of becoming nearly invisible in any of the game’s shadowy crevices. Previously, the skin’s visibility was tweaked to make it slightly more visible. In the latest game update it practically glows. Try hiding under the stairs now, punks.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Play Warzone with 120 FPS on PS5

How to play Warzone with 120 FPS on PS5 is one of the hottest questions in the console gaming world at the moment ... and deservedly so. As especially those on PC can attest to, playing at a frame rate higher than 60 FPS is likely the greatest night and day difference competitive players can control in their peripheral setups. Up until now, PS5 players were restricted to playing Warzone at 60 FPS. Thankfully, that has changed with the Season 4 update. Here's how to play Call of Duty: Warzone with 120 FPS on PS5.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to unlock the Nail Gun in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Sometimes in war, you need to improvise. In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, improvisation means using an everyday piece of construction equipment like a Nail Gun and turning it into a weapon of close-quarters devastation. Yes, it’s as ridiculous and fun as it sounds—and you can unlock the weapon for free via a challenge right now.