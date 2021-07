Thomas J. Vannette, 59, of Zeeland, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home. Tom was born May 13, 1962, in Holland, Michigan, to Paul and Joanne (Bareman) Vannette. Tom attended Holland Christian High Schools and graduated from Holland High School. Tom worked with his father during his teen years at Sligh and Baker Furniture. He was a promising paint workman at Sherwin Williams and Repco-Lite noticed his talent and sought Tom out. Tom took them up on their offer and worked for 34 years at Repco-Lite Paints, most recently as their sales director. Tom married Vicki Bope on September 15, 2006. Tom and Vicki enjoy outdoor hunting and firearms and are members of the Hamilton Rod and Gun Club.