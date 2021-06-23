Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Buffalo Goes Red

By E. J. McMahon
City Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile New Yorkers waited to see whether the results of Tuesday’s primary would move Gotham politics even further to the left, an avowed socialist had scored a huge upset victory in the Empire State’s second-largest city. With all primary-day and early votes counted, four-term Buffalo mayor Byron Brown appeared to have lost his Democratic primary bid to India Walton, a 38-year-old registered nurse and union activist who has never held elected office. Assuming insiders are correct in predicting that “absentee ballots most likely will not affect the outcome,” as the Buffalo News reports, Walton will have no Republican opponent and will be elected in November.

www.city-journal.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Byron Brown
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Ani Difranco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#New York City#Race#Manhattan#Charter School#New Yorkers#Gotham#Democratic#India Walton#The Buffalo News#Republican#The State University#All Democrat#African American#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Buffalo, NYaudacy.com

Building collapse in downtown Buffalo

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) A three story building has collapsed in downtown Buffalo. No reports of injuries at this time. The collapse was reported in the vicinity of Oak and Genesee just before 11am Friday morning. The 33 inbound is closed at Locust Street to Oak Street. This is a developing...
PoliticsPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Politically speaking

Having survived a traumatic childhood with “someone else telling you what to do, to say, to eat, to think, where you can go and with whom,” but not yet to the stage of settling down, choosing a career, having mortgage payments, car payments, dishes to wash and a lawn to mow . . , you hope to get that brief moment of freedom and glory: your first big dance. Politically speaking: what to wear? Do you go with the Hot Red Dress, or with the cool blue one?
SocietyPosted by
Forbes

Socialism, Capitalism, and Candidates: Updating Attitudes

Last week, Momentive and Axios released a new online poll asking people about their attitudes toward socialism and capitalism. (Momentive is the new name for the polling firm Survey Monkey). The June poll updated results from their 2019 poll, and it built on questions asked by other pollsters such as Gallup, Fox, and YouGov. Results from all polls point in the same general direction: Americans view capitalism more favorably than socialism, but young people are more ambivalent.
ConstructionPosted by
Axios

America’s trillion-dollar concrete bill is coming due

Concrete construction no longer lasts thousands of years, like the Pantheon in Rome. Instead, its lifespan is roughly 50-100 years, thanks to the way in which modern concrete is reinforced. Why it matters: That means a multi-trillion-dollar bill is coming due right around now, in the form of concrete construction...
Scranton, PACity Journal

The Life of Jane Jacobs’s Hometown

Jane Jacobs’s First City: Learning from Scranton, Pennsylvania, by Glenna Lang (New Village Press, 468 pp., $39.95) From an architectural standpoint, Scranton is one of Pennsylvania’s most beautiful cities. At the intersection of downtown’s North Washington Avenue and Vine Street, one sees a sublime panorama of Gothic, Romanesque, art deco, and neoclassical design. On Vine, the French Gothic Albright Memorial Library (1893), modeled after the Cluny Museum in Paris, stands alongside the temple-like children’s library (1915), once a Christian Scientist church. Across the street, Lackawanna College’s Angeli Hall (1896)—previously Scranton’s Central High School—commands the block. Southward, beyond the intersection, is Scranton’s Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple (1930), a stunning edifice designed by Raymond Hood, the architect behind Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center. Facing it, on Washington, is the city’s school district administration building (1910), a Victorian Gothic masterpiece. Long ago, these structures captivated one Scranton native, Jane Jacobs, whose early observations of the central city’s “sidewalk ballet” helped make her one of America’s most revered urbanists.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Help For ‘Hearts For The Homeless’ In Buffalo

Hearts for the Homeless Donation Bins are found outside grocery stores, throughout the Buffalo area and now, the nonprofit is expanding its food pantry in Buffalo’s Riverside Neighborhood. With many Western New Yorkers out of work during the pandemic, Hearts for the Homeless Outreach Director says the need for food...
New York City, NYmanhattan-institute.org

MTA Leadership Should Be on the Same Page

The MTA needs clear lines of authority to address immediate challenges. The end of Albany’s legislative season on June 10 only heightened the state-controlled Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s state of suspended animation. Gov. Andrew Cuomo waited until the final three days of the session to present a proposal changing both the structure of the MTA’s leadership, and the people atop it. Lawmakers were reluctant to make these big changes in an artificially induced hurry. Despite a last-minute near-compromise, they left town without acting.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Senator Who Decided to Tell the Truth

VULCAN, Michigan—Right around the time Donald Trump was flexing his conspiratorial muscles on Saturday night, recycling old ruses and inventing new boogeymen in his first public speech since inciting a siege of the U.S. Capitol in January, a dairy farmer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula sat down to supper. It had been a trying day.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Veteran challenging Ocasio-Cortez for House seat slams her 'disgraceful' remark on rising NYC crime

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., faces heavy criticism after dismissing fears regarding the crime spike. Desi Cuellar, a U.S. veteran and New York congressional candidate who is looking to challenge the congresswoman in 2022, told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that AOC's comments were "disgraceful." ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ SLAMMED FOR CALLING...
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox News

Rep. Clyburn, after called ‘stupid,’ backs Bernie Sanders ally’s opponent in Ohio special election

One of the top Democrats in the U.S. House is backing an opponent of a key Bernie Sanders ally in an upcoming special U.S. election in Ohio, according to reports. The move by U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the House majority whip, came after a town hall meeting for progressive Democrat Nina Turner, at which Clyburn was accused of being "stupid" for not having "cut a deal" with party leadership before endorsing Joe Biden for president.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo makes progress on road work

The city’s public works commissioner, Mike Finn, highlighted several of the improvements. The most notable of the improvements is the stretch of Niagara Street between Forest to Hampshire, which has recently completed its final paving…