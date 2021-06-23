Buffalo Goes Red
While New Yorkers waited to see whether the results of Tuesday’s primary would move Gotham politics even further to the left, an avowed socialist had scored a huge upset victory in the Empire State’s second-largest city. With all primary-day and early votes counted, four-term Buffalo mayor Byron Brown appeared to have lost his Democratic primary bid to India Walton, a 38-year-old registered nurse and union activist who has never held elected office. Assuming insiders are correct in predicting that “absentee ballots most likely will not affect the outcome,” as the Buffalo News reports, Walton will have no Republican opponent and will be elected in November.www.city-journal.org