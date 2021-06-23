Buffalo Goes Red

Having survived a traumatic childhood with “someone else telling you what to do, to say, to eat, to think, where you can go and with whom,” but not yet to the stage of settling down, choosing a career, having mortgage payments, car payments, dishes to wash and a lawn to mow . . , you hope to get that brief moment of freedom and glory: your first big dance. Politically speaking: what to wear? Do you go with the Hot Red Dress, or with the cool blue one?