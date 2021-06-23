Cancel
Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes Pens New Book Chronicling His Life

KPCW
KPCW
 7 days ago
On The Mountain Life, best-selling author and ultramarathoning legend Dean Karnazes comes on. Karnazes has pushed his body and mind to inconceivable limits, from running in the shoe-melting heat of Death Valley to the lung-freezing cold of the South Pole. He’s raced and competed across the globe and even ran...

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
Person
Dean Karnazes
