Once again, the Louisiana legislature is threatening the rights of transgender students in sports. On Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards struck down a bipartisan bill, SB 156, the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.” Nevertheless, the legislature has decided not to give up, instead indicating that they may convene a legislative session just to override the Governor’s veto. The bill, which prohibits transgender students from participating in girls’ and women’s sports in elementary, secondary, and postsecondary schools, has been sweeping across southern states in what appears to be a coordinated effort.