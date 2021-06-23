Cancel
Victoria, TX

Main Street Program is a Main Street America Affiliate

By jpinthemorning
Posted by 
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have always believed that downtown Victoria is really underappreciated. Not only do we have one of the most beautiful Texas courthouses, but a lot of building facades have also kept their original look. Which gives downtown Victoria a truly nostalgic feel. I would like to send a shout-out to The Victoria Main Street Program for doing a fabulous job with downtown revitalization and promotions and others have taken notice as well.

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

KLUB 106.9 The Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

