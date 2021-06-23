Main Street Program is a Main Street America Affiliate

Maybe celebrating the fourth with the masses is not your thing. Some of you prefer to pop your own fireworks. Fireworks are now on sale, but they might cost you a little more. There is a firework shortage! Just the latest supply issue due to the pandemic. As reported by KXAN, in Austin, one firework stand operator says the lack of fireworks is out of his control. Chester Davis, who owns American Fireworks also adds, that Roman candles and reloadable fireworks are all coming in from China. He also says sparklers are one of the toughest fireworks to get in stock right now.