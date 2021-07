Wisconsin has its own language, just like Minnesota, and Michigan. Everyone calls them cheeseheads and they are proud of it. So, what do they say the most?. Minnesota and Wisconsin both use "You Betcha", and there are some other slang terms. Some of them are borrowed from Canada. There are a lot of outdoors people and so if you talk about, how much dey caught that day, or what's dat weather supposed to be like, that's a conversation starter.