Total Rubbish and Catherine Moan will play Born Losers showcase at Ortlieb’s

By Samantha Sullivan
xpn.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal Rubbish will finally play a show at Ortlieb’s that isn’t empty. Over the summer, the band recorded their music video for “Honey Ryder” at the bar, but due to social distancing restrictions couldn’t have anyone in the audience. This time around, they’ll be joined not only by a huge crowd but fellow Philly artist Catherine Moan. The doubleheader brought to you by local label Born Losers will take place July 10.

thekey.xpn.org
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: LOSERS's Wake Up

Berlin based indie rockers LOSERS recently released the music video for their song "Wake Up" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. The comes from their forthcoming "EP01" EP that will be released on June 28th. Here is the story:. Eddy Temple-Morris: "Wake Up" was...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

How Mykki Blanco Turned Heartbreak Into a Post-Pandemic Love Album

On “Free Ride,” the first single from Mykki Blanco’s new mini-LP Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, the musician constructs a tabernacle from which to worship the sensation of love. The accompanying video features Blanco refiguring tropes of family, community, and celebration to more inclusive ends. What might read as dysfunctional — multiple generations dwelling in a rickety RV — is recast with gentle reverence. Blanco’s gift has always been the queering of perspective, refusing to stay fixed in any particular mode. Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep brings that framework to notions of love and loss. The result is a profoundly moving meditation on what it means to care and be cared for. Over Zoom, Blanco says the timing of the project’s release, just as the world re-emerges from over a year in lockdown, feels divine. While it wasn’t their goal in recording the album, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep contends with the contrasting impulses tied to the return to normalcy. Its songs are about making space for longing and making space to heal one’s trauma; about intimately knowing the contours of your heartache and dedicating yourself to the hope of finding true love.
MusicPunknews.org

Roman Lions release “Negative” video

Californian post-hardcore band Roman Lions have released a music video for their song "Negative". The video was directed and animated by Robert Kinsella. The band will be releasing new songs throughout 2021. Roman Lions released Absolutes in 2018. Check out the video below.
MusicThe FADER

Shygirl shares new song “BDE” featuring slowthai

No one is making hell-raising club music quite like Shygirl, the London-based electronic artist and GEN F alumn. Her debut EP ALIAS dropped last year, and today some of its songs are the subject of a new long-form music video called Shygirl BLU, directed by the artist herself. At the end of the setlist is a brand new sizzling sex jam called "BDE" featuring Northampton rapper slowthai. It's rare that slowthai doesn't sound like he's having the time of his life when he's rapping, and that's certainly true of X-rated wolf-in-heat presence he brings to the track, a nice contrast to Shygirl's cool Fembot flow. Listen to the track above, and watch the full film below.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Anika Shares Video for New Song “Rights”

Berlin-based singer Anika (aka Annika Henderson) is releasing a new album, Change, which is her first in 11 years, on July 23 via the labels Sacred Bones and Invada. Now she has shared its third single, “Rights,” via a video. Watch and listen below. In a press release Anika says...
Musicxpn.org

Moses Mosima takes a floral bike ride in the “Full Bloom” video

Moses Mosima is on a nostalgia ride with his latest project Cul De Sac, out next week. The Philly singer-songwriter’s eclectic style spans hip-hop, folk, pop, and R&B, with shimmering electronic flourishes, and the new music videos he’s releasing to tease the project circle around love and days gone by.
Celebritiesyourvalley.net

Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Nas X set for BET Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday’s BET Awards will be packed with performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and H.E.R., a tribute to late rapper DMX and a dedication to Queen Latifah’s acclaimed career. Taraji P. Henson will host the live show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,...
Musickexp.org

New Music Reviews (6/29)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Lucy Dacus, Sault, H.E.R., and more.
MusicPosted by
107 JAMZ

Every Hip-Hop Song Is the Song of the Summer According to Fans

There's no season quite like the summer, especially this year. Following a year of staying inside due to the pandemic, hip-hop fans are back outside to enjoy hot, sunny weather. With festivals resuming, outdoor events left and right and vacation season upon us, the music being released up until this point is in the running to be the song of the summer. Everyone has some sort of music-based memory tied to this time of year, and the summer of 2021 is no exception. Factor in the loosening COVID-19 restrictions and the feeling of "losing" this season last year, and it's only right that fans are already selecting their favorite tracks for the coveted "Song of the Summer" title. If Twitter is any indication, there are a plenty of songs that are already being given the designation. No worries, XXL will walk you through some of the top picks.
MusicBillboard

Here Are the Hottest Reactions to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thot Sh--' Video & Song

Megan Thee Stallion got the Hotties' hands on their knees on their "Thot Shit" with her new single, and it's marking the transition into summertime. The three-time Grammy winner might have taken a brief break from music, but her alter-ego Tina Snow is back and better than ever. The new visual shows what happens when you get on her bad side, when a scummy senator who leaves a rude, sexist comment underneath one of Meg's videos suffers the wrath of Snow and her Hotties. Fans couldn't get over all the movie references, from the iconic "Ain't nobody come to see you, Otis" line taken from the 1998 self-titled miniseries about The Temptations to the parallel imagery from the bathtub scene of the 1984 horror flick A Nightmare on Elm Street.
Musicinews.co.uk

Kali Uchis: ‘Like anyone who expresses themselves, I’m a vessel of God’

Kali Uchis’s bilingual pop gem “telepatía” has become a huge hit this year – first on TikTok, then in the charts from Argentina to Australia – because it captures a universal mood. Sung by the 26-year-old Grammy winner in English and Spanish, it is a richly emotional slow jam about connecting with a loved one “spiritually” when you can’t be with them physically – something millions have been experiencing because of Covid-19.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ARMORED SAINT Releases Music Video For 'Lone Wolf'

Long-running Southern California metallers have released the official music video for the song "Lone Wolf". The clip was directed by Robert Graves who previously produced the videos for ARMORED SAINT's "End Of The Attention Span" and "Missile To Gun". "Lone Wolf" is taken from. 's eighth full-length album, "Punching The...