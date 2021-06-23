Cancel
Video Games

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is worth diving into as a solo player

By Jordan Devore
Destructoid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may not finish all five Pirates of the Caribbean-themed Tall Tales, but the first one is worth playing, with or without a crew. Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life makes a great first impression, even as someone who’s been away from the base game for well over a year and isn’t particularly attached to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. But free is free, and I had to see the new crossover story for myself — the first chunk, at least. If you’re on the fence, I recommend doing the same.

