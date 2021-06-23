Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is worth diving into as a solo player

In the town of Sailor’s Grave in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, you will find an intense and apparently eternal game of chess between two skeletons. You will find this game in the bottom deck of a shipwreck, which you can find an entrance to near the tavern. The two skeletons are at a standstill, so you will want to wake them up by lighting the candle on the table with your Flame of Souls. One skeleton has some rum to drink, but the other one is dry — it’ll need Captain Bones’ Special Recipe, which you’ll need to retrieve yourself. You can then finish the chess game up with the help of Captain Cursed, so make sure you still have his head.