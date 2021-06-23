Vahe Gregorian: Why the Kansas City Royals don't have to crumple without Adalberto Mondesi
NEW YORK — In the news business, a wise veteran once told me, twice is a coincidence but three times makes for a trend story. And that’s just part of why it seems safe to say otherwise-might-be-a-major-star Adalberto Mondesi’s third appearance on the injured list this season, not to mention sixth in four seasons, certifies his unreliability as a looming predicament for the Royals to navigate.www.arcamax.com