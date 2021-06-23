Cancel
MLB

Vahe Gregorian: Why the Kansas City Royals don't have to crumple without Adalberto Mondesi

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — In the news business, a wise veteran once told me, twice is a coincidence but three times makes for a trend story. And that’s just part of why it seems safe to say otherwise-might-be-a-major-star Adalberto Mondesi’s third appearance on the injured list this season, not to mention sixth in four seasons, certifies his unreliability as a looming predicament for the Royals to navigate.

MLBPosted by
Great Bend Post

Adalberto Mondesi back on injured list

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- For the third time this season, Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi has been placed on the 10-day injured list. The 25-year-old has a left oblique strain that took him out of Sunday’s series finale against the Red Sox, and it was severe enough that Kansas City made the roster move on Monday’s off-day, calling up infielder/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn to fortify its bench.
MLBKVOE

Royals: Mondesi back on IL

When the Kansas City Royals start a series in New York against the Yankees on Tuesday, Adalberto Mondesi will be unavailable. The Royals put Mondesi on the injured list with a left oblique strain after he was removed from Sunday’s game with discomfort. It’s the third time on the IL for Mondesi this season after he started the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain. He also had a left hamstring strain and just came back off the IL a week ago.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Filling in for Mondesi

Lopez will start at shortstop and bat ninth Tuesday against the Yankees. With Adalberto Mondesi (oblique) heading back to the injured list Monday for the third time this season, Lopez once again appears poised to recapture an everyday role in the middle infield. Aside from going an impressive 7-for-7 on stolen-base attempts while batting .260 and getting on base at a strong .350 clip, Lopez provides little excitement from a fantasy standpoint. He possesses minimal power (three home runs in 799 career MLB plate appearances), and his placement in the bottom third of the Kansas City lineup will limit his run-scoring and run-producing opportunities.
MLBmidkansasonline.com

Royals have fallen and can’t get up

ROYALS FALLING LIKE A ROCK – Even by Royals standards, this is a gruesome stretch. In a season that started with so much promise and had Royals fans buzzing, the team has come apart at the seams and is spiraling toward the American League Central cellar. It seems eons ago...
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals announce Thursday afternoon lineups

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals play the rubber game of their three-game series on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally. Sports Betting:Kansas City Royals...
MLBNew York Post

Royals vs. Rangers prediction: All signs point to Kansas City

The Royals entered the weekend in bad form, having lost 15 of their past 19 games, while the Rangers have been in bad form when Jordan Lyles has taken the mound, with losses in each of his past five starts. Lyles has given up at least two runs in 13...
MLBKVOE

Texas Rangers rally for 9-4 win over Kansas City Royals

Good start, bad finish for the Kansas City Royals Friday night in a 9-4 loss to the Texas Rangers. Whit Merrifield tripled to drive in Nicky Lopez giving the Royals a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning. The bad began with a 4 run 4th inning for Texas. They added...
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Zachary Walston

Nobody Has Been Bit By the Injury Bug Worse than Adalberto Mondesi

A handful of players in the MLB can't seem to stay healthy, none more so than Adalberto Mondesi. The Kansas City speedster is heading back to the injured list for a third stint. Like his first trip, he is missing time for an oblique injury. While Kansas City isn't competing for a playoff spot - they are 32-38 and sitting 10 games back in the AL Central - Mondesi makes the team better.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees odds, picks and prediction

The Kansas City Royals (33-39) and New York Yankees (39-34) put a lid on a three-game set at Yankee Stadium Thursday. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Royals vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Brad Keller is the...
MLBSalina Journal

Emmanuel Rivera impressive in Kansas City Royals debut

BOSTON — Emmanuel Rivera came into the majors swinging in both a literal and figurative sense for the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. Rivera, who turns 25 on Tuesday, collected two hits in four at-bats during his MLB debut as the Royals lost a nail-biter 6-5 to the Boston Red Sox in a four-game series opener at Fenway Park.
MLBWichita Eagle

Mike Matheny defends Kansas City Royals’ ”unconventional” approach with Danny Duffy

Starting pitching has been a bit of a conundrum for the Kansas City Royals this season, and the solutions seem to keep getting more outside-the-box. Coming off the pandemic-shortened season with a large portion of the potential starting pitching options inexperienced and unproven, the Royals placed a large burden on starters Danny Duffy, Brad Keller and free-agent signing Mike Minor to account for innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Does Adalberto Mondesi's injury open up an opportunity for Bobby Witt?

Monday was another bad day for injuries around baseball, with Byron Buxton's unbelievable run of bad luck continuing as he was forced to exit the game after being hit by a pitch. That was the most noteworthy injury of the day -- and we don't know how serious Buxton's latest injury is, yet -- because Buxton just returned over the weekend from a lengthy absence with a hip injury. However, his was just one of several we're going to be dealing with as injuries continue to be arguably the dominant factor now in Fantasy Baseball.
MLBYardbarker

Thinking Out Loud: On what to do with Adalberto Mondesi

Hi friends! You probably haven’t seen my name on these parts much recently, which has nothing to do with any lack of interest but more of a lack of availability. Rather than forcing myself to write - particularly when I’m not available to do so - I figured I’d pursue more of an avenue of writing when I have something to say. So I’m going to call this series “Thinking Out Loud”. It will likely only appear sporadically when I have something that I really want to write/discuss and it’s too long that I can’t have it done with 240 characters on Twitter. I can’t promise this won’t be the only Thinking Out Loud, but I suspect I’ll always have too many opinions that too few people want to hear. And as long as the higher-ups give me the keys to the car, I’ll go for a drive when the weather is nice. So let’s talk about Adalberto Mondesi. Somewhere in the ether, the collective Royals internet fandom (mostly confined to #RoyalsTwitter) got to discussing just what the hell to do with Mondesi. With his.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Struggling SPs, fringe hitters who should be rostered, Adalberto Mondesi back to IL

Monday was pretty light with only eight games on the schedule, but that didn't stop another no-hitter from almost happening. This time the Houston Astros teamed up to take the no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Orioles. Maikel Franco would break it up with a home run, but the real story was the starter in this game: Jake Odorizzi. He pitched five no-hit innings himself with nine strikeouts to just one walk. He didn't do much differently in this one outside of his fastball velocity averaging a season-high 93.4 MPH. Odorizzi is a solid waiver add in the Ross Stripling mold.
MLBchatsports.com

Royals ruin my recap and don’t even have the decency to win the game afterwards

It is mathematically impossible to win a baseball game by scoring zero runs—even if the other team forfeits. Today, the Kansas City Royals scored zero runs through eight innings on a whopping five baserunners (a pair of walks and three singles) against the Minnesota Twins. It was the core reason that they lost.

