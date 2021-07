One of my favorite things about the old air-cooled Volkswagen platform is how astoundingly flexible it was. The same basic drivetrain and chassis was the basis for an absurdly varied collection of vehicles, from the original Beetle to the sporty Karmann Ghia to the jeep-like VW Thing to the Brasilia little wagon to three-box sedans and on and on. VW’s South African branch even had plans to turn the Beetle into something that looks a lot like an SUV. That one didn’t quite make it to production but, incredibly, there’s one for sale right now.