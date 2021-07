The pass angle from Jae Crowder was pristine. The screen from Devin Booker was gutsy. And the finish from Deandre Ayton was jaw-dropping. In a flash, the Phoenix Suns had stunningly seized a one-point advantage on an out-of-bounds play that had started with less than a second remaining on the game clock. A lengthy officials’ review then confirmed the basket, sending a Phoenix Suns Arena crowd that has been raucous throughout the postseason into an absolute frenzy.