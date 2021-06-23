How Much Do Replacement Windows Cost?

A gravel driveway can be a functional, budget-friendly feature for any home. If you’re interested in an alternative to an asphalt or concrete driveway, gravel may be the way to go. According to HomeAdvisor, gravel driveway costs can range from $300 to a whopping $60,000 for an extra-long driveway. The national average is a more reasonable $1,500, or between $1.25 and $1.80 per square foot for installation. Multiple factors affect the overall cost of a gravel driveway, including the site condition, size, and landscaping needs. The area requires proper drainage to direct water away from the driveway so the gravel doesn’t wash away. A gravel driveway is relatively easy to maintain. All that needs to be done is to fill and replace areas that have sunk or washed away due to weather events. Filling in bare spots and leveling out the driveway typically needs to be done twice a year depending on driveway usage and weather conditions. Although snow and ice removal is more difficult on a gravel driveway as compared to a paved one, a gravel option provides superior drainage. Prices can vary from the national average due to labor costs in your area, the source of materials, the type of crushed stone, and the size of the project. Do an online search to find the best gravel prices near you.