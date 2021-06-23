Cancel
Watch: Gen. Mark Milley Delivers Powerful Defense of Studying Critical Race Theory

By Ryan Bort
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley delivered a powerful defense of the military’s right to study critical race theory while speaking before Congress on Wednesday. In just under two minutes, Milley drew on history from the Civil War to the January 6th insurrection in explaining how important it is for members of the military to educate themselves on the ideas that are animating America.

