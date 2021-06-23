Dark Alliance Is Going To Disappoint You - But Couch Co-Op Might Have Saved It

While I’ve never gotten hugely invested in Dungeons & Dragons, I have played a few campaigns throughout my life and really enjoyed my time with it. The main reason I never got heavily involved with it had more to do with not having people to play with more than having a dislike for the game. So when I heard that Dungeons & Dragons was lending their brand to a new video game, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, I got really excited. Finally, a version of Dungeons & Dragons that I didn’t need to rely on a group within close proximity to engage with! Sadly, my excitement died almost immediately after booting it up.