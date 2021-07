DETROIT — Catcher Yasmani Grandal has played with four teams, none for longer than his four seasons with the Dodgers. He would like to exceed that with the White Sox. ‘‘I’m excited to be here till the end of this contract and hopefully after that,’’ said Grandal, who is in the second season of a four-year, $73 million deal that makes him the highest-paid Sox player. ‘‘It’s time to stay in one [organization] for a longer time than three or four years.’’