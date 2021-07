Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for June 28th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a handful of reviews for you to chew on. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny releases tomorrow, but we’ve got our assessment ready for your viewing pleasure today. Apart from that, there are also reviews of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Cyber Hook, and Together. Today’s batch of new releases isn’t very strong, but there is one game you might want to consider. Finally, we’ve got the usual lists of incoming and outgoing sales for you to hem and haw over. Let’s go!