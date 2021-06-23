Matt Manning records first big-league win as Tigers sweep Cardinals

Manning (1-2) allowed nine runs on nine hits across 3.2 innings to take the loss Monday against Cleveland. He struck out two and did not issue any walks. The lack of walks is nice, but it was otherwise a forgettable outing for Manning, who gave up both a two-run home run and a three-run bomb. The rookie was better in his first two MLB starts, allowing a total of four runs across 10.2 innings. However, he now has just six strikeouts in 14.1 MLB innings after logging an 8.07 ERA in seven Triple-A starts, so he has not been dominating in the manner he did at Double-A in 2019 (2.56 ERA in 133.2 innings).