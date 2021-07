It was announced on Wednesday that Pat Foley will call the 2021-22 Chicago Blackhawks and it will be the last year of his career with the team. It will make the 39th season that Foley was the voice of the Hawks. Pat Foley is a Hall of Famer and has become a legendary announcer in the city of Chicago. He might not be on the level of someone like Harry Carey but it does feel like he’s a tick below with a guy like Hawk Harrelson.