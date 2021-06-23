First Look: Lion Cub’s Cookies

Plan on cookies for breakfast this Friday, June 25 as Lion Cub’s Cookies opens the doors to its first brick-and-mortar at 1261 Grandview Ave. For its first few weeks as a permanent storefront, cookie cravers will need to head straight to the source. While delivery has been the vehicle for Lion Cub’s massive, ooey-gooey cookies, Founder Brad Kaplan is eager to bring customers into their storefront for the first few weeks as they get their feet under them.