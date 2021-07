(St. Paul, MN) -- A compromise higher education budget bill ready for a final vote at the Minnesota Legislature is getting good marks from both sides of the aisle, including the Walz administration. The bill caps annual tuition increases at three-and-a-half percent in the state college and university system, increases grants to low- and middle-income families, ups funding for scholarship programs -- and backers say it will reduce textbook costs. Minnesota State and the U-of-M get a smaller funding increase than requested, but key lawmakers appear satisfied with the amount. Minnesota State receives about a 56-million-dollar increase -- less than half the 120-milllion they requested. The U-of-M gets about a 38-million-dollar bump -- versus 46 million they asked for.