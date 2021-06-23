Cancel
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Federal Prison for Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 7 days ago

Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca, Kurt Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Brad L. Byerley, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

www.picayuneitem.com
