The PLAY: Vegas Golden Knights -1.5 (+160) The Golden Knights aren't playing great hockey right now. They're getting no traffic in front of Canadiens goalie Price and VGK goalie Fleury has allowed a couple of soft goals in these last couple games. Loads of momentum for Montreal right now. But I still have to believe the Knights are the stronger team and they should be in desperation mode today. I have no desire to lay a big price but as I think the Knights are the probable winners tonight, I'm willing to take a stance on the puck line for a small bet. Golden Knights -1.5 at the hefty enough dog odds.