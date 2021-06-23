No, Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Don’t Get to “Distance Themselves” From the Former President
It’s a little too late for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to be trying to distance themselves from their former-president father, whose administration they worked in, but that isn’t going to stop them from trying! According to CNN, the former President “complains for several hours about the ‘stolen’ 2020 election” and that his continued frustrations and discussions about reentering politics have formed a gap between the former president, his daughter, and his son-in-law. And honestly? I don’t care and have zero sympathy for them.www.themarysue.com