Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Reopens with New Experiences!

Everyone’s favorite Hollywood tour is BACK! Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood reopens on June 26 with new ways for fans to explore behind the scenes of some of their favorite movies and television shows. New experiences include “The Storytelling Showcase,” which dives into Warner Bros.’ nearly 100-year history, while “Action and Magic Made Here” takes fans deep into the DC Universe, as well as the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” series.

Take a look as “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay gives the inside scoop on new interactive features.

The Studio Tour is now welcoming children 5 and up and is ready to greet fans with its brand-new Welcome Center! Head to wbstudiotour.com to book your tickets online.