(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s become a numbers game. The Minnesota Legislature is down to 10 days left for passage of 12 budget bills. Otherwise, state government will shut down – and officials say this one will be more severe than others in the past because some agencies that were allowed to access funding then won’t be allowed to do the same now. Three budget bills have made it through. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt says only about seven percent of the total budget has been passed. He says big bills for things like health and human services haven’t even been written yet. But, he doesn’t believe the two sides aren’t far apart.