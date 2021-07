CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the NBA offseason grows more and more near, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have some decisions to make. Not only will Cleveland have a top-10 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they’ll have the ability to sign Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen to potentially lucrative long-term deals. They also will have to decide what to do with the massive contract of Kevin Love, whose production has fallen in large part due to injury.