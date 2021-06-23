ENSO Winery Available for Events Big & Small | Host 20-50 in the Barrel Room or More w/ Entire Winery Rental

Own-rooted Pommard vines in Oregon are closing in on extinction in the Willamette Valley, and the late Cal Knudsen planted this Pinot Noir block in 1974 at the 900-foot level of the Dundee Hills. Minnesota native Nate Klostermann dedicates these bubbles to that historic Pinot Noir, and he had this fruit harvested at 19 Brix and downhill from Knudsen Vineyard into the Argyle cellar on Aug. 30. Barrel aged in mature oak, Klostermann disgorged it during March 2020, followed by a dosage of 0.5% residual sugar. It’s faint orange color light bubbles bring a fruit-forward nose of lime, lemon and tangerine with kiwi and dusty Asian pear. Great mousse — a hallmark of Argyle — lads to flavors of Bosc pear and more of that citrus fruit. For those wanting a classic sparkling wine minus the yeast and toastiness, here is one to drink before dinner, during dinner and afterwards.