Portland, OR

ENSO Winery Available for Events Big & Small | Host 20-50 in the Barrel Room or More w/ Entire Winery Rental

pdxpipeline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: 1416 SE Stark Street, Portland, OR 97214. Event season is upon us with Oregon lifting its capacity limits and mask mandate in early July!. Want to host your Rehearsal Dinner for 20-50 people? Great! Our Barrel Room is a spacious and romantic setting for that!. Or how about a...

www.pdxpipeline.com
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enso#Winery#Retirement Party#Rehearsal Dinner
Canton, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Spoon River Junction Winery to host grand opening Saturday

CANTON — About five miles west of Canton, at the corner of Route 9 and 97, sits a new business, Spoon River Junction Winery. It is located in the building that formerly housed Teddy Bear Junction. Bradley Beam, a native of Wee-Ma-Tuk, is the owner/winemaker while Lisa Brown is the...
eastcountymagazine.org

Hatfield Creek Winery

SUNDAY SUNSET DINNER AT HATFIELD CREEK VINEYARDS MAY 14. Photos, left: Bill Schweitzer, Ramona Valley Vineyards Association cofounder and past president at Highland Hills Winery; Pamo Valley Tasting Room on Holiday Wine Tour.
Portland, CTEyewitness News

Small Business Spotlight: Arrigoni Winery

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) -- This week, Small Business Spotlight heads to Portland to check out a hidden gem. The experience at Arrigoni Winery is an unforgettable one. It’s a winery that is family owned and operated. Rosanna Singer has been working there for years. “It's from the vines, taking care...
Sonoma, CAsonomamag.com

15 Sonoma Wineries With Gorgeous Gardens

Make no mistake — we love our grapes. But area winery folks also apply their green thumbs to growing a whole lot more. Whether you’re looking to learn more about organic veggie gardening, wonder at otherworldly protea flowers or hike oak-studded hills, these winery gardens are our best bets for early summer. Click through the above gallery for details.
Arizona Statepullingcorksandforks.com

Road trip down to Arizona wine country for LDV Winery BBQ

Who doesn’t love a good summer road trip especially if it’s to cooler temperatures with food and wine waiting for you. If that sounds like a good way to spend the day then LDV Winery’s annual Wine Country BBQ is for you. Tickets are on sale for the annual event on Saturday August 7th from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the winery and vineyards in Pearce.
Drinksgreatnorthwestwine.com

Argyle Winery 2016 Knudsen Vineyard Brut, Dundee Hills, $50

Own-rooted Pommard vines in Oregon are closing in on extinction in the Willamette Valley, and the late Cal Knudsen planted this Pinot Noir block in 1974 at the 900-foot level of the Dundee Hills. Minnesota native Nate Klostermann dedicates these bubbles to that historic Pinot Noir, and he had this fruit harvested at 19 Brix and downhill from Knudsen Vineyard into the Argyle cellar on Aug. 30. Barrel aged in mature oak, Klostermann disgorged it during March 2020, followed by a dosage of 0.5% residual sugar. It’s faint orange color light bubbles bring a fruit-forward nose of lime, lemon and tangerine with kiwi and dusty Asian pear. Great mousse — a hallmark of Argyle — lads to flavors of Bosc pear and more of that citrus fruit. For those wanting a classic sparkling wine minus the yeast and toastiness, here is one to drink before dinner, during dinner and afterwards.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Discover the small batch wines of Shale Oak Winery

Award-winning wines and buildings offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience. –Just a short drive off Highway 46 West lies the beautiful, sustainable oasis of Shale Oak Winery. Known throughout the area for its award-winning, small batch wines, the winery’s tasting room has become one of the top destinations for wine lovers visiting the Paso Robles wine region.
Lagrange, GALaGrange Daily News

Nutwood Winery to host “Music in the Vineyard”

On Sunday, June 27, Nutwood Winery, located at 1339 Upper Big Springs Road in LaGrange, will host an outdoor concert, “Music in the Vineyard,” according to Nutwood Winery’s website. Tickets cost $15 for ages 13 and up. Kids 12 and under can get in free. Parking will open at 1 p.m., doors will open for entry at 1:30 p.m., and music artists will start performing at 2 p.m. The event will end at 7 p.m.
Drinkswordpressdotcom

Bicycle Wines paint and sip event at Laurita Winery

Laurita Winery has a fun event for couples and groups who want to be creative. Its upcoming paint and sip event on Friday, July 9, will have you creating a canvas masterpiece while sipping on a glass of wine. July 9th 7-9:30pm – $40 per person & includes a glass...
Lifestylegbnewsnetwork.com

6 Events This Coming Week at LedgeStone Winery in DePere

Things are hopping at LedgStone Winery in DePere this coming week. There will be something for everyone to enjoy!. Saturday, June 26th: Barbaro: a unique blend of bluegrass, jazz and chamber music. https://www.ledgestonevineyards.xyz/events-classes/event/saturday-evening-tunes-barbaro/. Sunday June 27th: More Than Merry: a classic rock trio. https://www.ledgestonevineyards.xyz/events-classes/event/sunday-patio-tunes-more-then-merry/. Monday June 28th: Monday Night Yoga....
Texas Statecw39.com

Destination Texas: Kick back and relax at ETX winery

PITTSBURG, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Many people don’t think about vineyards in East Texas, but there are a few of them!. Among them, is Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards in Camp County. Co-owner Perry Wilson said a lot of people are surprised about the location. Often, he hears customers say, “Wow, I can’t believe there’s actually a winery out here in the middle of nowhere.”
Musicwineindustryadvisor.com

Bacchus Landing to Debut Healdsburg Collective of Winery Tasting Rooms in Summer 2021

Family-Owned Company Set To Open a Curated Collective of Winery Tasting Rooms, Artisanal Food Market and Hospitality Center in the Heart of Healdsburg. Bacchus Landing is pleased to announce the official opening of its curated collective of winery tasting rooms in July 2021. Located less than one mile from the bustling Healdsburg Plaza at the crossroads of three of Sonoma County’s premier wine regions, Bacchus Landing will be the home to eight different wineries across five separate open-air tasting rooms, representing a diverse range of grape varieties and winemaking styles.
Drinkscbslocal.com

Tolenas Winery

Would you like to enjoy a movie night and wine? Tolenas Winery has the ticket for you! See how you can enjoy a good bottle of vino while watching a classic movie!
Stroudsburg, PAWNEP-TV 16

A Winery, Brewery and Distillery All In One

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Monroe county has many amenities. You can enjoy the outdoors, visit the shops and enjoy the many eateries. You can also relax and feel like you are miles away among the vineyards there! Mountain View Vineyards, Brewery and Distillery in Stroudsburg in one fun getaway. It is unique in that the owners craft all spirits under one roof! This beautuful vineyard is set in a picturesque location in Stoudsburg and offers tastings and small plates. You can enjoy flights of their wines, beers and distilled spirits indoors or on their wrap around patio overlooking the vineyards. Jackie Lewandoski visited Mountainview for a tour and a tasting and great view.
Cleveland, OHclevelandmagazine.com

Cleveland Wineries: 3 Area Wineries That Present Perfect Food And Wine Pairings

If you love a glass of wine with your meal, here are three local wineries that have the food and wine to cleanse your palate. Going to a good winery means more than sipping on your favorite glass of cabernet. From locally made appetizers to unique, hearty entrees, food has the ability to enhance the wine’s flavor and vice versa. Grab a bite at one of these three wineries.
Fremont, INEvening Star

Vintage 2001: Satek Winery celebrates 20 years

FREMONT — Once worried about losing his job with Amoco, Larry Satek and his wife, Pam, spent time worrying and talking about what they’d do if that fateful day came. Their children were either in college or close to going to college, and they wanted to make sure they were on top of whatever the future held.