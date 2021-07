The Madison Children’s Museum reopens Thursday to the public, but visitors must first make a reservation online for admission. Closed to the public for 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum at 100 N. Hamilton St. reopened to members only in early June. Tickets are now on sale for June 24 to July 11 visits by anyone at madisonchildrensmuseum.org. Tickets are $12 for adults and children, with a $1 discount for seniors.