Texas State

Texas Governor Makes Controversial Move To Fund Border Wall

Matt Lillywhite
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6QXz_0adOpPLw00
Photo via Unsplash

The central pledge of President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign was to build a "big, beautiful wall" between the United States and Mexico. He said that a concrete barrier would help stem the flow of illegal immigrants and narcotics across the border. 

Despite making some progress on the Mexican border wall, it wasn't finished by the time Donald Trump left office. But with Greg Abbott holding the position of Texas' Governor, he's extremely determined to get the wall completed.

The Facts That People In Texas Need To Know.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently said Texas must act because fences are being cut, crops are being trampled, and neighborhoods are becoming unsafe. So, the "big, beautiful wall" that Donald Trump promised in 2016 is now becoming a reality.

The Governor mentioned that the state will construct a wall along its southern border with Mexico and arrest migrants for trespassing. And according to various media reports, the Governor of Texas will also be doing a border tour with Donald Trump on June 30. Quoting the Governor during a press conference:

"The Biden administration has abandoned its responsibility to apply federal law to secure the border and to enforce the immigration laws."

How The Border Wall Is Being Funded.

The Governor of Texas mentioned that the state will be hiring a program manager and provide $250m in state funds as a "down payment" for the border wall. And according to reports from Dallas News, "The governor's office also plans to crowdsource money for the project from the public." 

At the time of writing, the total length of time that it'll take to build the wall is unknown. Despite criticism from many people, Republicans have praised the announcement as a step in the right direction to curb illegal immigration. Since Texans can donate their own money and land for the border wall, many people see it as a feasible project. And obviously, the Governor is a very strong supporter of the project:

​"My belief based upon conversations that I've already had is that the combination of state land, as well as volunteer land, will yield hundreds of miles to build a border wall in Texas."

What do you think? Should the border wall be built? Or is it a massive waste of time and money? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Matt Lillywhite

Matt Lillywhite

POTUSNewsweek

What Happened During Donald Trump's Visit to U.S.-Mexico Border

Former President Donald Trump visited the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday to boast his immigration policies and blast the Biden administration's approach to border security and migration. Trump met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the Texas Department of Public Safety in Weslaco, Texas for a border security briefing with law enforcement...
Presidential ElectionNPR

We Just Got Our Clearest Picture Yet Of How Biden Won In 2020

We know that President Biden won the 2020 election (regardless of what former President Donald Trump and his allies say). We just haven't had a great picture of how Biden won. That is until Wednesday, when we got the clearest data yet on how different groups voted, and crucially, how those votes shifted from 2016. The Pew Research Center just released its validated voters' report, considered a more accurate measure of the electorate than exit polls, which have the potential for significant inaccuracies.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Dan Patrick slams Dems' proposed defunding of Border Patrol: 'These people are just crazy'

As apprehensions increase, so do concerns from Republicans on the situation at the border. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, joined "America's Newsroom," Wednesday, and said Democrats "are just crazy" for wanting to cut ICE and Border Patrol funds amid the crisis. Former President Trump is visiting the Texas border Wednesday, followed by an appearance with Gov. Greg Abbott at a Fox News Channel town hall hosted by Sean Hannity, airing at 9:00 p.m. ET.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump, on trip with GOP, slams 'sick' state of US-Mexico border

Former President Trump on Wednesday bemoaned what he said was the "sick" state of the U.S.-Mexico border during a trip to Texas with GOP lawmakers. "We have a sick country in many ways. It's sick in elections, and it's sick in the border. And if you don't have good elections, and if you don't have a strong border, you don't have a country," Trump said during a roundtable event with Texas state leaders and law enforcement officials.