Texas Governor Makes Controversial Move To Fund Border Wall

The central pledge of President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign was to build a "big, beautiful wall" between the United States and Mexico. He said that a concrete barrier would help stem the flow of illegal immigrants and narcotics across the border.

Despite making some progress on the Mexican border wall, it wasn't finished by the time Donald Trump left office. But with Greg Abbott holding the position of Texas' Governor, he's extremely determined to get the wall completed.

The Facts That People In Texas Need To Know.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently said Texas must act because fences are being cut, crops are being trampled, and neighborhoods are becoming unsafe. So, the "big, beautiful wall" that Donald Trump promised in 2016 is now becoming a reality.

The Governor mentioned that the state will construct a wall along its southern border with Mexico and arrest migrants for trespassing. And according to various media reports, the Governor of Texas will also be doing a border tour with Donald Trump on June 30. Quoting the Governor during a press conference:

"The Biden administration has abandoned its responsibility to apply federal law to secure the border and to enforce the immigration laws."

How The Border Wall Is Being Funded.

The Governor of Texas mentioned that the state will be hiring a program manager and provide $250m in state funds as a "down payment" for the border wall. And according to reports from Dallas News, "The governor's office also plans to crowdsource money for the project from the public."

At the time of writing, the total length of time that it'll take to build the wall is unknown. Despite criticism from many people, Republicans have praised the announcement as a step in the right direction to curb illegal immigration. Since Texans can donate their own money and land for the border wall, many people see it as a feasible project. And obviously, the Governor is a very strong supporter of the project:

​"My belief based upon conversations that I've already had is that the combination of state land, as well as volunteer land, will yield hundreds of miles to build a border wall in Texas."

What do you think? Should the border wall be built? Or is it a massive waste of time and money? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.

