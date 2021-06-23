Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Devine, TX

City of Devine borrowing “$1 million to purchase 4 airplane hangars,” news revealed in open session

By admin
devinenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of the mystery is out. The City of Devine Council voted to approve of the issuance of $1 Million dollars to “purchase four airport hangers” by issuing certificate of obligation using taxes and a lien on pledged revenues of the airport system. As the financial presenter described the difference in a 13 or 15 year loan he mentioned “the $1 Million for the purchase of four hangers at the airport”. Mayor Cory Thompson fell silent for a few moments before stating, “That was not talked about in open session, it was in execution session, that we are paying $1 Million for 4 Airport Hangers. It was talked about in executive session, but I guess it is good that the public knows now”.

devinenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Devine, TX
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 Airport Hangers#Hanger 8#Hanger 10#I S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airplane
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...