City of Devine borrowing “$1 million to purchase 4 airplane hangars,” news revealed in open session

Part of the mystery is out. The City of Devine Council voted to approve of the issuance of $1 Million dollars to “purchase four airport hangers” by issuing certificate of obligation using taxes and a lien on pledged revenues of the airport system. As the financial presenter described the difference in a 13 or 15 year loan he mentioned “the $1 Million for the purchase of four hangers at the airport”. Mayor Cory Thompson fell silent for a few moments before stating, “That was not talked about in open session, it was in execution session, that we are paying $1 Million for 4 Airport Hangers. It was talked about in executive session, but I guess it is good that the public knows now”.