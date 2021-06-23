Equity Lab: Hi, I’m Ángela Pérez, the new Sacramento Bee Equity Lab intern

Like this newsletter? Forward it to a friend and help us get the word out. They can sign up here. My name’s Ángela Pérez, the new Sacramento Bee Equity Lab intern. I am a first year student at Yale University studying Architecture and Political Science. While that may seem like an odd combination, the two are intrinsically connected when we consider the architecture of cities. A course I recently took taught me how architecture and urban policy can be tools of social justice if used properly. Now, I’m majoring in both so I can represent communities impacted by poor urban planning as a journalist and, eventually, a lawyer.