Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Equity Lab: Hi, I’m Ángela Pérez, the new Sacramento Bee Equity Lab intern

By ORDER REPRINT
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

Like this newsletter? Forward it to a friend and help us get the word out. They can sign up here. My name’s Ángela Pérez, the new Sacramento Bee Equity Lab intern. I am a first year student at Yale University studying Architecture and Political Science. While that may seem like an odd combination, the two are intrinsically connected when we consider the architecture of cities. A course I recently took taught me how architecture and urban policy can be tools of social justice if used properly. Now, I’m majoring in both so I can represent communities impacted by poor urban planning as a journalist and, eventually, a lawyer.

www.sacbee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
City
San Francisco, CA
Sacramento, CA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Madeline Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History#Intern#Black Communities#The Equity Lab Newsletter#Yale University#Puerto Rican#Sachistorymuseum#Tik Tok#Native American#Asian American#Board Of Education#Uc Berkeley#Calpers#Calpers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Indictments of firm and top executive test Trump's charmed life

(CNN) — Donald Trump has long evaded the consequences of his questionable business ethics and personal and political scandals. But the grand jury indictments returned against his company and a top executive will test the ex-President's charmed life as never before. The charges, expected to be unsealed Thursday, are related...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves select panel to probe Jan. 6 attack

The House voted Wednesday to create a select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, in what will likely become a partisan fight over establishing the facts of the violent attack on the Capitol. Lawmakers voted largely along party lines, 222-190, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.)...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.