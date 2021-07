By now, you've heard about the Biden administration's most recent U.S. military operation in Iraq and Syria. Responding to an alarming series of sophisticated drone attacks from Iran-sponsored Shiite militias in Iraq, President Joe Biden authorized limited precision airstrikes against three separate militia facilities spanning both countries in what the Defense Department hopes will send a "clear and unambiguous deterrent message." Those militias, unfortunately, didn't get the message—hours after the U.S. strikes, U.S. forces in eastern Syria were targeted with rockets. Thankfully, U.S. troops in the area were able to escape casualties.